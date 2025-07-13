New Survey Reveals What Wealthy Investors Really Think About Crypto

Interest in digital assets has grown well beyond early adopters. As crypto continues to gain attention among mainstream investors, more individuals are considering it a serious part of their portfolios. This shift is creating new expectations for financial professionals, as clients seek help in managing the risks and opportunities associated with digital asset investing.

A new survey by CoinShares polled 500 wealthy U.S. investors and found that 82% would be more likely to work with a financial advisor who offers crypto-related guidance. However, nearly one-third of respondents expressed concerns about their advisors' experience in the space.

Among crypto holders surveyed, 88% currently work with an advisor. Many said they expect a wide range of support, including secure investment options, risk management, tax and regulatory guidance, and help understanding newer areas like tokenization and decentralized finance.

The survey also noted several concerns that investors have about crypto, including security risks, regulatory uncertainty, and market volatility. These issues were commonly cited by both current holders and those considering entering the space.

Advisors' lack of personal experience with digital assets and unclear risk explanations were the most frequently mentioned red flags. Some respondents also highlighted outdated views on the cryptocurrency market as a concern.

The data suggest that while interest in crypto is rising, many investors remain cautious and want more guidance from their financial advisors before fully committing.

Photo: Shutterstock