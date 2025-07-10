XRP Is Now Up 7% Over The Week, Bolstered By Ripple's Partnership With Alexander Hamilton-Founded Bank On New Stablecoin Project

XRP XRP/USD recorded impressive gains over the past week, rising by nearly 7%, with Ripple Labs’ partnership with Bank of New York Mellon BK providing the latest impetus.

What happened: XRP has been one of the most successful large-cap cryptocurrencies in the last seven days, outgaining Bitcoin BTC/USD and Solana SOL/USD and trailing only Ethereum ETH/USD.

On Wednesday, it surged to a 7-week high of $2.40. In a note to Benzinga, Arthur Azizov, founder and investor at B2 Ventures, said that XRP is likely to hit $2.65 if it manages to hold over $2.34.

"Since XRP has been in accumulation for quite a long time, the outlook remains positive. Most likely, the breakout will be to the upside, with targets in the $4–6 range," Azizov said.

Why It Matters: Ripple, which uses XRP for its payment solutions, said Wednesday that BNY Mellon, the oldest bank in the U.S., will serve as the primary custodian for reserves backing its $500 million Ripple USD RLUSD/USD stablecoin.

The bank’s history is tied to America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, who co-founded The Bank of New York in 1784, a direct predecessor of today’s BNY Mellon.

A slew of bullish triggers have aided the cryptocurrency's advance this year.

First and foremost, the resolution of Ripple's years-long legal battle with the SEC, with the company withdrawing its appeal against the regulator.

Secondly, Ripple applied for a national banking license with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in a bid for increased legitimacy and regulatory clarity.

Furthermore, issuers such as Grayscale, WisdomTree, and 21Shares filed for various spot XRP exchange-traded funds, adding to optimism about its mainstream adoption.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $2.44, up 4,68% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, it has gained 16.46%.

