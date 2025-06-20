Investor optimism surrounding a potential XRP XRP/USD exchange-traded fund (ETF) has reached new heights.

What Happened: Bettors on the Polymarket prediction platform are assigning an 89% chance of U.S. approval for XRP ETF by the end of 2025.

This surge in confidence, up from 70% earlier this year, reflects growing expectations that XRP could soon join Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD in the ETF arena, potentially reshaping the altcoin market.

Trading activity on Polymarket has also intensified, with volumes exceeding $95,000, signaling strong market interest driven by regulatory developments and insider sentiment.

An XRP ETF would allow investors to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency through traditional stock exchanges, eliminating the need for managing digital wallets.

Also Read: Apple, Google and Facebook Among Services Exposed In Massive Leak of More Than 16 Billion Login Records

Why It Matters: If approved, an XRP ETF could serve as a pivotal moment for Ripple — the company that created it — and pave the way for greater institutional adoption.

For traders, anticipating ETF approval will likely fuel volatility, creating opportunities for significant price movements as the decision deadline nears.

However, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed its decision on Franklin Templeton's proposed spot XRP ETF by 35 days. Instead, it opted to open a public comment period.

This delay also affects Franklin Templeton's proposed spot Solana ETF.

Despite the postponement, 3iQ XRP ETF was launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 18 this year.

The rising odds of U.S. approval highlight a broader trend of cryptocurrencies transitioning into regulated investment vehicles.

Bitwise and Grayscale have also filed for XRP-related investment products. No approvals have been granted in the U.S. as yet.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock