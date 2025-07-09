July 9, 2025 12:08 AM 1 min read

Trump Media's Latest ETF Filing Made This Crypto Rally 18% — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Left Trailing

Cronos CRO/USD topped the daily gainers list Tuesday after the Trump Media & Technology Group DJT filed for an exchange-traded fund that would offer exposure to the token.

What happened: CRO, the native token of cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, soared over 18% in the last 24 hours, reaching levels last seen nearly a month ago. The coin's trading volume exploded a whopping 1911.41% to nearly $224 million, signaling high liquidity and trader interest.

In doing so, CRO outgained Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and other high-value tokens.

The rally comes after Trump Media, co-founded and majority-owned by President Donald Trump, filed to launch the “Crypto Blue Chip” ETF that would directly hold a basket of major digital assets, including CRO.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, CRO was exchanging hands at $0.09513, up 18.7% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Trump Media were down 0.47% in after-hours trading after closing 2.83% higher at $19.26  during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

The Trump Media & Technology Group stock ranked low on the Momentum and Value scores. Visit Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings to discover how it score across these vital metrics.

Photo Courtesy: ddRender on Shutterstock.com

