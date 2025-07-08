Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Recover Even As Trump Reiterates August Tariff Deadline: Analyst Sees Move To $120,000-$130,000 If BTC Breaks Above This 'Silly Wall'

Leading cryptocurrencies recovered and stocks traded flat on Tuesday as President Donald Trump stated that the Aug. 1 deadline for tariffs remains unchanged.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +0.90% $108,766.98 Ethereum ETH/USD

+3.02% $2,602.05 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +2.08% $0.1702

What Happened: Bitcoin rallied to an intraday high of $109,198.97, recouping losses from Monday’s sell-off. Ethereum broke above $2,600 but failed to sustain the rally

Institutional interest continued to grow, as iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT surpassed Strategy Inc.‘s MSTR BTC holdings.

Over $115 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with short position traders losing more. A further $260 million in Bitcoin perpetuals risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency rose to $111,000.

Bitcoin's open interest rose marginally by 0.52%. Notably, the majority of top traders on Binance were positioned short as of this writing.

The "Greed" sentiment persisted in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET) Cronos (CRO) +18.22% $0.09489 Zcash (ZEC)

+9.25% $42.14 SPX6900 (SPX) +7.61% $1.33





The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.37 trillion, following a 1.16% increase in the last 24 hours.

Stocks were a mixed bag on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.60 points, or 0.37%, to end at 44,240.76. The S&P 500 was little changed, closing 0.07% lower at 6,225.52. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 0.03% to end at 20,418.46.

Trump stated via Truth Social that the Aug. 1 deadline for tariffs remains unchanged, and no extensions will be given. He also announced a 50% tariff on copper imports, pushing the industrial metal to record highs.

Tuesday’s sideways movement came after markets fell on Monday after Trump’s announcement of sweeping 25% tariffs on all imports from Japan and South Korea beginning Aug. 1.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Blockchain analytics firm Santiment highlighted a surge in bullish retail crowd sentiment as Bitcoin sits above $108,500.

"Be cautious while crowd FOMO is pouring in, as it can often lead to short-term corrections," Santiment remarked.

Widely followed technical analyst and trader Urkel said Bitcoin's path to $120,000-$130,000 will be smoother once it breaks above a "silly little wall" around $112,000.

"Just needs a big push," the analyst added.

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: