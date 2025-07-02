Why Genius Group Is Aggressively Stockpiling Bitcoin

Genius Group Limited GNS boosted its cryptocurrency reserves by 20% on July 1, 2025, purchasing additional Bitcoin BTC/USD and bringing its total holdings to 120 BTC.

The move follows a recent decision by a U.S. appellate court that allowed the company to resume crypto acquisitions. The Singapore-based education technology firm secured the new Bitcoin at an average price of $101,539 per coin.

The company has doubled its Bitcoin holdings since May 22, 2025. This increase follows a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals to stay a Preliminary Injunction that had previously prevented further purchases.

Also Read: Genius Group Projects 50% Revenue Growth After Re-Acquiring Resorts Division

Genius has committed to scaling its Bitcoin reserves to 1,000 BTC within six months. The company confirmed it would increase the frequency of purchases in the near term as part of a broader push to grow its digital asset base.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group, characterized Bitcoin not only as a strategic asset but also as integral to the company’s long-term philosophy of value preservation and financial education.

Other companies actively involved in digital assets and education innovation include MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR and Coursera Inc. COUR.

Investors interested in related themes may also watch Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF BTF and Global X Education ETF EDUT.

Price Action: GNS shares are trading higher by 3.13% at $1.48 at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock