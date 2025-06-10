Genius Group Projects 50% Revenue Growth After Re-Acquiring Resorts Division

Genius Group GNS has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd. (ERL), bringing its former café and resort operations back into the fold.

The move strengthens Genius Group's Genius City model and addresses long-standing shareholder concerns tied to ERL's illiquid shares.

The all-stock deal, valued at $21.5 million, involves Genius Group issuing 50 million shares for ERL's revenue-generating sites in Singapore, Bali, and South Africa.

These locations combine coworking, retreats, and hospitality and align with Genius Group's vision of blending education with entrepreneurial experiences.

The company also raised its 2025 revenue forecast by 50%, now projecting $15 million to $18 million (Prior $10 million to $13 million). Once regulatory clearance is complete, U.S. investors who received ERL shares in a 2023 spin-off will now get three Genius shares per ERL share.

Genius will provide $1 million in debt funding for rebranding ERL's assets under the Genius Resorts banner. CEO Roger Hamilton said the move marks a return to growth, with events like the Genius Future Summit and AI Accelerator now in the pipeline. CFO Jeremy Harris added that the deal not only unites the companies but also resolves past shareholder issues.

Genius held cash and cash equivalents of $1.614 million as of December 31, 2024.

Price Action: GNS shares were trading lower by 5.51% to $0.4063 at last check Tuesday.

