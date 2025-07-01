Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mirror Tech Stocks Sell-Off As Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Passes Senate: Analyst Spots 'Rare Warning' For BTC

Leading cryptocurrencies fell alongside tech stocks Tuesday as the Senate passed President Donald Trump's mega tax-and-spending bill.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:25 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-1.85%
|$105,518.53
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-4.03%
|$2,395.09
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-4.72%
|$0.1582
What Happened: Bitcoin went downhill, hitting an intraday low of $105,157.40. The trading volume rose over 6% in the last 24 hours, suggesting significant sell pressure. Ethereum trended downward in the $2,400 region.
The decline erased over $220 million worth of bullish longs, with total liquidations reaching $258 million.
Meanwhile, over $500 million in short positions risked liquidation if Bitcoin surges to $109,000.
Bitcoin’s open interest fell 3.38% in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum recorded a gain of 0.88%. When open interest increases while the price falls, it suggests that more traders are entering short positions.
The "Greed" sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:25 p.m. ET)
|Four (FORM)
|+0.87%
|$2.97
|Pax Gold (PAXG)
|+0.54%
|$3,344.67
|Tether Gold (XAUT)
|+0.51%
|$3,335.99
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.25 trillion, contracting 2.07% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks traded mixed to begin the second half of 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 400.17 points, or 0.91%, to end at 44,494.94. The S&P 500 dipped 0.11% to close at 6,198.01, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite slid 0.82% to settle at 20,202.89.
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Nvidia Corp. NVDA led the tech sell-off, falling 5.34% and 2.97%, respectively.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Additionally, Trump's mega tax-and-spending bill, a package that could add trillions to the national debt, passed the Senate with a thin margin.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez noticed a Bitcoin bearish signal that has historically "predicted every major crash."
The TD Sequential just gave a quarterly sell signal. This is a rare warning," Martinez said. "If it plays like before, Bitcoin can drop below $40,000.
The bold prediction didn't go too well with users on X, many of whom dismissed his findings.
Note that the TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential price reversals and exhaustion patterns.
Martinez also assessed Ethereum's trajectory, sensing optimism about the asset.
"But let's be real: I expect more chop until we get a sustained close outside the $2,227–$3,385 range," he added.
Photo Courtesy: Rido on Shutterstock.com
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.