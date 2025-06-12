June 12, 2025 9:37 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bleed After Israel Launches 'Premptive Strike' Against Iran: Analyst Foresees 'Lower Levels' For ETH If It Fails To Hold This Support

Leading cryptocurrencies nosedived Thursday as geopolitical tensions escalated following Israel’s military strikes on Iran.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD-4.51%$103,584.63
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		-8.70%$2,524.72
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          -4.19%$0.1879

What Happened: Bitcoin crashed below $104,000 overnight, sending the larger cryptocurrency market into collapse.

Ethereum's decline was steeper, as it sank over 9% in the last 24 hours below $2,550. The second-largest cryptocurrency eroded the gains it made after the rally to $2,860. Dogecoin was also down over 4%.

The meltdown comes after Israel launched what it said was a "preemptive strike" against Iran, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz, reported CNN. Katz said retaliatory strikes on Israel are expected.

Over $1 billion was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with an overwhelming $947 million in longs getting wiped out.

The derivative markets were spooked. Bitcoin’s Open Interest dropped 5.69%, while funds locked in Ethereum’s outstanding contracts declined by more than 13%. 

Interestingly, Binance traders were buying Bitcoin's dip, as over 50% of them were positioned short, according to the Long/Short ratio.

The "Greed" sentiment plunged from 71 to 61 over the last 24 hours, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
Kaia (KAIA)+0.77%$0.1721
Tether Gold (XAUt)
               		+0.66%$3,385
Pax Gold (PAXG)          +0.56%$3,399.50

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 1.38% in the last 24 hours to $3.39 trillion.

Stock futures bled overnight Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures tumbled 570 points, or 1.33%, as of 8:37 p.m. EDT.  Futures tied to the S&P 500 sank 1.43%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 1.44%.

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Nebraskangooner warned that if Ethereum fails to hold a critical support level tied to a previous breakout around $2,500, it would likely drop lower.

“Zoomed out daily look with still plenty of time until tomorrows close but if it fails to hold the previous breakout candle base that would be a pretty nasty upthrust and likely signal lower levels to come,” the analyst said.

Photo Courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com

