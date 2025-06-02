June 2, 2025 5:25 AM 2 min read

Ethereum's L1 Will Be Scaled By 10x Over The Next Year, Says Vitalik Buterin

Follow

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin said Friday that the blockchain's base layer will be scaled tenfold in about a year.

What happened: Buterin was speaking about ecosystem developments at a fireside chat at ETHGlobal Prague 2025.

"I think we should scale L1 by about 10x over the next year and a bit based on delay," the cryptocurrency mogul stated when asked “how fast” the recently proposed changes would be implemented.

Once that is accomplished, Buterin stated that the team will “take a breather” and review how far they have progressed on the decentralization goals. He said that a hard fork could then be done to "tie up loose ends."

A hard fork occurs when a new blockchain version emerges that is incompatible with the original version. Networks undergo hard forks to implement necessary changes.

See Also: From Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway To Jeff Bezos’ Amazon — Bitcoin Is Now Outshining These Wall Street Titans

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Why It Matters: The mainnet, or Ethereum's base layer, has been battling a sharp dip in transaction activity. According to Etherscan, the number of ETH burned has plummeted from a yearly high of 4,274 in mid-January to less than 1,000 in the previous month.

Since a portion of the transaction fees is burned, the dip was indicative of fewer transactions on the chain.

Buterin’s comments follow his proposal for a long-term solution to improve the scalability and efficiency of the network’s execution layer, i.e., Layer-2 solutions. He theorized that, in some situations, implementing the plan might result in efficiency gains of over 100x.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was exchanging hands at $2,492.06, down 0.70% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo Courtesy: VPLAB On Shutterstock

ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2489.76-1.95%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
75.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved