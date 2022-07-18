FREE BACK TO SCHOOL HAIRCUTS AT CUTZ FOR KIDS EVENTS IN HUNTSVILLE

Birmingham, AL

Hibbett | City Gear and New Balance host Cutz for Kids Back to School event at Hibbett & City Gear stores in Huntsville. Both stores located at 2250 Sparkman Drive, NW in Huntsville, welcome the public to stop by on Saturday, July 23rd between 12 noon and 4 pm to join the festivities.

Kids of all ages will be able to get free haircuts on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Huntsville Hibbett | City Gear Cutz For Kids event are two of 19 being held across the country kicking off the new school year and helping kids head back in style. There will be free children's haircuts from local barbers, music, refreshments and fun for the whole family.

"We put together this fun event with our generous partners at New Balance to support the neighborhood kids and motivate them to go back to school," said Ben Knighten, Senior VP Operations, Hibbett, Inc. "The concept was created about four years ago by one of our Associates and has been so well received, that now the event is duplicated across multiple Hibbett and City Gear markets."

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1105 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

