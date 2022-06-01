 Skip to main content

Foresight to Present at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference in June

News Direct  
June 01, 2022 8:20am   Comments
NESS ZIONA, Israel

--News Direct--

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company will present virtually at the Sidoti Summer Small Cap Virtual Conference on June 15 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer and Doron Cohadier, Vice President of Business Development will attend the virtual conference, which includes a company presentation and one-on-one meetings on June 15 and 16. To schedule a meeting, contact your Sidoti representative or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com

For more information regarding these events, please visit Foresight's Investor Relations page here.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/foresight-to-present-at-the-sidoti-summer-small-cap-virtual-conference-in-june-406982099

