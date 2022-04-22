World's Fastest EVM Completes its First Hackathon

Seven big cash winners, twenty-six published projects, and over one hundred & fifty entries

New York, New York

--News Direct--

Telos Blockchain (ticker: TLOS), home to the world's fastest, most inexpensive, energy efficient ( Net Zero ), non-congested, credibly neutral, truly decentralized and non-aiding and abetting ( No front running / MEV ) tEVM, is thrilled to announce the winners of the Telos Spark hackathon 2022!





The entire team is ecstatic by the number of entries received for the first Telos Spark Hackathon. There were 156 entries and 26 published projects; The team is proud and truly inspired by the traction of this initiative. So many great projects that the team allocated another 20k TLOS to add two more finalists. The judging of these projects ended up being an incredibly challenging task for the team due to all the quality entries. Especially because they were all promising and unique. The most prevalent common denominator that all these great projects had in common was the dedication by each individual team.

"These last couple of weeks have blown away all our expectations. Many quality projects are now growing deep roots within the tEVM, and they are loving it and we them. Lots of synergy here and lots of gravity to the speed, low fixed costs and credible neutrality of the tEVM. Telos is not just a hackathon chain. It is a perfect place to build high-performance, scalable and real-world-ready applications!"

Justin Giudici, CEO of the Telos Foundation

Please congratulate the Telos Spark Winners! (Watch Video Here)

1st place: Kluest - 100,000 TLOS

2nd place: Telos Spark Bridge - 50,000 TLOS

3rd place: Chedda - 10,000 TLOS

4th place: Refund - 10,000 TLOS

5th place: Telos.Build - 10,000 TLOS

6th place: VideoWiki - 10,000 TLOS

7th place: Shojiru. - 10,000 TLOS

Take a moment and watch the initial video submitted by our first-place winner;





From the entire Telos Team, Congratulations! A big thank you to ALL participants of the Hackathon, and please continue to build on Telos! There will be many more hackathons coming. Please continue to follow us on social media.

Some inner thoughts:

"The dedication, quality, and performance of the Kluest team lead the way. We are excited to see a hackathon project close to a genuine product and could be launched on Telos EVM very soon!"

Kersten Wirth, Program Manager & Speaker of the Jury, Telos Core Development

"Seeing these applications built in such a short time is exciting. I am always thrilled to see executed transactions on testnet and mainnet in our block explorers as proof that the teams created something that works!"

Jesse Schulman, Lead Architect and TCO, Telos Core Development

"We have been overwhelmed by the quality of applicants to the Spark Hackathon. The engagement process with applicant teams has been an inspiration, demonstrating the continued strong growth profile in our dApp ecosystem. We can't wait to have these projects built on Telos!"

AJ Dinger - Head of Business Development, Telos Foundation

"The proof that Telos EVM is ready to accept virtually any project and development and allows teams to build real solutions in such a short time frame is impressive. We are proud that our work enables the Ethereum communities to migrate and deploy on tEVM in a breeze."

Douglas Horn, , Strategy and Vision, Telos Core Development

On behalf of the entire Team, we want to also thank our friends at Taikai ( https://taikai.network ) for their outstanding support and incredible platform - built on Telos.

Some take away notes from the dApps:

The majority of these teams have built a dAPP on Telos for the first time. All were excited about easy deployment, fanatic technical support, super-fast transactions, overall performance, and extraordinary low cost.

The Seven Telos Spark Finalists

KluestApp – (Real World #Metaverse) Allows users to create, play, share & monetize interactive experiences using proven cutting-edge augmented reality & geolocation technologies.

https://kluest.com/

Telos Spark Bridge - It is a seamless solution for users to access various dApps to effortlessly bridge their tokens between #Telos native and tEVM at a fraction of the cost and effort.

https://spark-bridge.tswaps.com/

Chedda - A lending protocol with isolated lending pools and VE token mechanics allows the token holders to direct token emissions to lending pools.

https://telos-hackathon.chedda.store/lend

Refund - An expense management system for DAOs. The app tracks and files expenses such as fuel, travel, and meals. Refund makes it easier to track and reimburse all the expenses in your DAO.

https://github.com/aleksandargolubovic/TelosSparkHackathon

Telos Build - A fundraising platform exclusively for the Telos EVM.

https://telos.build/about

VideoWiki - Turn your Event Audience into #NFT Fan Clubs. Conduct audience drops for your townhalls, launch parties, and AMAs.

https://video.wiki/

Shojiru - A proof-of-concept of a native Telos yield optimizer. A yield optimizer with improved tokenomics to provide a further yield to farmers.

https://shojiru.netlify.app/

About Telos

Live since 2018, Telos Blockchain (ticker: Tlos) is a third-generation smart contract platform that offers compatibility with Solidity, Vyper and Native C++ smart contracts. Telos provides full EVM/Solidity support with fixed low-cost gas fees and no front running. Uniquely, Telos also offers a path to fee-less transactions via its robust native C++ smart contract support. Even while operating as a Net Zero Blockchain, the chain still sustainably support hundreds of millions of transactions per day, produces blocks in 0.5 second intervals (on a first-in-first-out basis, eliminating front running on the network) and securely validates transactions via a credibly neutral and globally decentralized block producer network. The Telos Blockchain has the throughput needed to facilitate and scale the thriving Metaverse / Web 3.0 better than any other blockchain. Its performance is unrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to offer speed, scalability, cost-effectiveness, credible decentralization, and end-user fairness. Telos, harnesses its power by utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a custom WASM runtime environment on the backend.

About The Foundation

The Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as a promotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and provide support to network applications.

Contact Details

The Team

hello@telosfoundation.io

Company Website

https://www.telos.net/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/worlds-fastest-evm-completes-its-first-hackathon-986589993

2022 News Direct Corp.