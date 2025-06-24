Tilray Makes History, First To Import And Sell Branded Medical Cannabis In Italy

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY saw its stock edge higher in Tuesday’s premarket session following a significant European breakthrough in the medical cannabis sector.

Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, announced a significant milestone in its European expansion with the introduction of three new medical cannabis flower varieties in Italy.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FL Group, Tilray has become the first company in Italy to receive official authorization from the Ministero della Salute (Italian Ministry of Health) to import and distribute proprietary Tilray Medical-branded medical cannabis flower for therapeutic use.

Also Read: Vegan, Sugar-Free, And Now In Australia: Tilray’s Edibles Aren’t Your Average Medical Launch

The launch includes three medical cannabis varieties, each with distinct cannabinoid compositions: THC 25%, THC 18%, and a balanced THC 9% / CBD 9% formula.

These products are available via pharmacies throughout Italy, supporting healthcare providers in offering more tailored cannabis-based treatment options.

Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International at Tilray, emphasized the importance of the milestone, stating it “underscores the vital role of medical cannabis as a therapeutic medicine for patients in need.”

She also expressed appreciation for the Italian government’s support and the regulatory foundation enabling consistent access to cannabinoid therapies.

Tilray continues to scale its reach across Europe with operations in countries including Germany, Portugal, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company’s offerings adhere to EU-GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification, which ensures quality and safety standards across its product line.

The expansion into Italy further strengthens Tilray’s positioning as a frontrunner in the medical cannabis industry, aligning with its goal to empower patients and physicians with reliable and science-driven cannabinoid options.

Price Action: TLRY shares are trading higher by 2.61% to $0.3699 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock