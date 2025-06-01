Fartcoin Outgains Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Sunday Night—What's Going On?

Fartcoin was trading higher Sunday night, surpassing legacy meme heavyweights Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.
What happened: The Solana SOL/USD-based memecoin rose over 4% in the last 24 hours to a market capitalization of $1.13 billion.
The rally helped the token reduce its weekly losses, which had reached more than 21% in the last seven days.
FARTCOIN was the most successful $1 billion-plus meme coin in the last 24 hours, outperforming DOGE and SHIB, which gained 0.51% and 0.13%, respectively.
The frivolously named cryptocurrency was the most purchased token by smart money investors, according to the on-chain tracking platform Stalkchain.
FARTCOIN accumulated gravity-defying gains in April, when the rest of the market was rocked by tariff-related downturns. The momentum continued in May as the coin hit a multi-month high of $1.60.
However, the trajectory has reversed since then, in line with the rest of the market.
Price Action: At the time of writing, FARTCOIN was exchanging hands at $1.12, up 4.07% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Benzinga Note: Investing in meme coins is highly speculative and involves significant risk. Meme coins often lack intrinsic value and are driven by market sentiment, social media trends, and speculative trading.
