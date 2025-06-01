FBI Investigating Boulder Attack As 'Targeted Terror' Incident

Authorities are intensifying their investigation into a violent incident in Boulder, Colorado, which has been classified as a “targeted terror attack” by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The attack, which occurred during a pro-Israel demonstration, has raised significant concerns about the safety of community gatherings.

What Happened: The FBI and local authorities are probing a Sunday afternoon attack in Boulder, Colorado, that injured multiple individuals. According to a report from The Hill, FBI Director Kash Patel described the event as a “targeted terror attack.” The incident occurred at a pedestrian mall near 13th and Pearl streets during a peaceful pro-Israel demonstration.

Officers responded to reports of several victims and evacuated the area. A suspect was apprehended but remains unidentified publicly. The attack involved a man allegedly setting people on fire, with the exact number of injuries still unknown. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, a White House official informed NewsNation. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) condemned the act as a “heinous act of terror,” while Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser suggested it appears to be a hate crime. The attack targeted a Jewish community gathering organized by Run for Their Lives, aiming to raise awareness for hostages held in Gaza.

The Boulder Jewish community expressed their sorrow over the incident, which involved an incendiary device thrown at participants. They pledged to keep the community informed as more details emerge.

Why It Matters: This attack in Boulder is part of a troubling pattern of violence targeting Jewish communities and individuals.

Just days before, on May 22, two Israeli Embassy staff members were killed in a shooting near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem labeled that incident as a “depraved” act, emphasizing the need for justice.

Photo Courtesy: Mark Van Scyoc on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal