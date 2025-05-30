Zscaler Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zscaler Inc ZS reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday.

Zscaler reported third-quarter revenue of $678.03 million, beating the consensus estimate of $666.86 million. The cybersecurity company reported adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 75 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"We delivered outstanding third quarter results as an increasing number of customers adopt our expanding Zero Trust Exchange platform. We enable customers to realize Zero Trust Everywhere while lowering operational cost and complexity," said Jay Chaudhry, chairman and CEO of Zscaler.

Zscaler expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $705 million to $707 million versus estimates of $707.61 million. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 79 cents to 80 cents per share.

Zscaler also raised its full-year 2025 outlook. The company now expects full-year revenue of $2.659 billion to $2.661 billion versus estimates of $2.65 billion. The company anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of $3.18 to $3.19 per share versus estimates of $3.07 per share.

Zscaler shares fell 1% to close at $251.11 on Thursday.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zscaler following earnings announcement.

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained Zscaler with a Buy and raised the price target from $235 to $315.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Zscaler with a Buy and raised the price target from $240 to $310.

Considering buying ZS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock