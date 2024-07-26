Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gentex Q2 Earnings

Gentex GNTX reported $572.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.28 million, representing a surprise of -8.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gentex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Auto-Dimming Mirror Units : 12,184 thousand versus 13,728.19 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12,184 thousand versus 13,728.19 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Interior Mirrors : 7,535 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,605.58 thousand.

: 7,535 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,605.58 thousand. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total Exterior Mirrors : 4,649 thousand versus 5,122.61 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,649 thousand versus 5,122.61 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Interior Mirrors : 2,346 thousand compared to the 2,655.78 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,346 thousand compared to the 2,655.78 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total International Mirror Units : 8,133 thousand compared to the 9,193.09 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8,133 thousand compared to the 9,193.09 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - Total North American Mirror Units : 4,051 thousand compared to the 4,535.11 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,051 thousand compared to the 4,535.11 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Interior Mirrors : 5,189 thousand compared to the 5,949.81 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5,189 thousand compared to the 5,949.81 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - International Exterior Mirrors : 2,944 thousand compared to the 3,243.28 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,944 thousand compared to the 3,243.28 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Auto-Dimming Mirror Shipments - North American Exterior Mirrors : 1,705 thousand compared to the 1,879.33 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,705 thousand compared to the 1,879.33 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Other : $13.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.7%.

: $13.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.7%. Revenue- Automotive Products: $559.30 million versus $621.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

Shares of Gentex have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

