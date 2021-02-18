Why Veru, Invitae And More Are Moving Today

Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Community Health Systems is the largest publicly owned hospital operator in the United States. The company owns or leases over 100 general acute-care hospitals located in nonurban and urban markets. The company also owns four home health agencies and provides management and consulting services to independent hospitals. The firm derives revenue through a broad range of general and specialized hospital healthcare services and outpatient services.

Community Health Systems shares traded down 7.47% to $8.55. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.45 and a 52-week low of $2.25.

Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares are trading lower after the company priced its 6.451 million shares common stock offering at $15.50 per share.

Veru is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility, and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers.

Veru shares were trading down 9.30% at $15.61. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.57 and a 52-week low of $2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares are trading lower after the company priced its 6 million shares common stock offering at $12.65 per share.

Molecular Templates Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic agents that selectively target tumor cells for the treatment of individuals living with cancer.

Molecular Templates shares were trading down 4.41% at $13.02. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.12 and a 52-week low of $7.51.

Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.

Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $46.50 to $58 per share.

Invitae is medical genetics company and Singular Bio is a privately held company developing single-molecule detection technology that allows expanded use of high-quality, cell-free, nucleic acid analysis, initially for application in non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS).

Invitae shares were trading up 1.02% at $48.35. The stock has a 52-week high of $61.59 and a 52-week low of $7.42.