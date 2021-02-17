Why Comstock Mining's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Comstock Mining (NYSE: LODE) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it secured a majority interest in lithium-ion battery recycling company, LINICO.

Comstock Mining is a mining company with a focus on gold and silver deposits in the Comstock and Silver City mining districts in Nevada. Its operations are divided into two segments, namely mining and real estate. Its mining projects include The Lucerne Resource area, the Dayton Resource area, the Spring Valley exploration target, the Northern Extension, Northern Targets and Occidental areas.

Comstock Mining shares were trading up 166.52% at $5.97. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.85 and a 52-week low of 33 cents.