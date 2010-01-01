Send2Press

Send2Press

About
Send2Press®, founded in 2000, offers affordable press release distribution, writing, and social media marketing. Send2Press was named “best overall” of the top six press release services in 2020 by Fit Small Business. Send2Press is a dba of Neotrope,...
Hallandale Beach CRA Launches Free Car Ride Service to Boost Local Businesses
Hallandale Beach CRA Launches Free Car Ride Service to Boost Local Businesses
Photo Caption: Hallandale Beach CRA Launches Free Car Ride ServiceHALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) is thrilled to announce its latest
NotaryCam approved to provide RON services for Delaware notaries
NotaryCam approved to provide RON services for Delaware notaries
Photo Caption: NotaryCamDOVER, Del. and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 6, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NotaryCam(R), a Stewart-owned company and a pioneer in providing remote online notarization technology for real estate
ACES Quality Management Announces Preliminary Speaker Lineup for ACES ENGAGE 2024
ACES Quality Management Announces Preliminary Speaker Lineup for ACES ENGAGE 2024
Photo Caption: ACES Quality ManagementThird annual event to be held at The Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain in Tucson, ArizonaDENVER, Colo., Oct. 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ACES Quality Management(R) (ACES), the leading
Renowned pianist and conductor, Boris Cepeda, relocates to Atlanta and unveils European Piano Academy
Renowned pianist and conductor, Boris Cepeda, relocates to Atlanta and unveils European Piano Academy
Photo Caption: Pianist and conductor, Boris CepedaATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Boris Cepeda, an accomplished pianist and conductor, will now call Atlanta home. It's a groundbreaking move made
FMTC Safety Accelerates US Market Expansion with M&amp;A Safety Services becoming part of the family
FMTC Safety Accelerates US Market Expansion with M&A Safety Services becoming part of the family
Photo Caption: Explanation of gas measurements by FMTC SafetyHOUMA, La., Oct. 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FMTC Safety, a leading provider of comprehensive safety training solutions, is pleased to announce its
Move For Hunger Teams Up with Kroger, the Detroit Pistons, WK Kellogg Co, and more to Topple 15,000 Cereal Boxes like Dominoes and Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title while Providing 500,000 Meals to Communities in Need!
Move For Hunger Teams Up with Kroger, the Detroit Pistons, WK Kellogg Co, and more to Topple 15,000 Cereal Boxes like Dominoes and Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title while Providing 500,000 Meals to Communities in Need!
Photo Caption: Move For HungerDETROIT, Mich., Oct. 5, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that fights hunger and food waste, will attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD
Scientologists Celebrate 50 Years in Europe&#39;s &#39;Gateway to the World&#39;
Scientologists Celebrate 50 Years in Europe's 'Gateway to the World'
Photo Caption: The Ideal Church of Scientology HamburgGolden Anniversary of the Church of Scientology HamburgLOS ANGELES, Calif. and HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In 1970, a student from the
High Rates and Low Supply Drag Down Mortgage Volume in MCT October Indices Report
High Rates and Low Supply Drag Down Mortgage Volume in MCT October Indices Report
Photo Caption: Month-over-month Change in Lock Volume for September by Transaction TypeSAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT(R)), a leading mortgage hedge advisory
FormFree partners with original &#39;Shark&#39; and iconic entrepreneur Kevin Harrington to launch Passport portable financial ID
FormFree partners with original 'Shark' and iconic entrepreneur Kevin Harrington to launch Passport portable financial ID
Photo Caption: Entrepreneur Kevin HarringtonPassport empowers consumers with their own secure and up-to-date credit data to share with lendersATHENS, Ga., Oct. 4, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- FormFree(R) has partnered
Dark Matter Technologies joins ACUMA as an affiliate member
Dark Matter Technologies joins ACUMA as an affiliate member
Photo Caption: Dark Matter TechnologiesDark Matter seeks to reimagine the credit union mortgage lending process to streamline workflows and boost member service levelsJACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 (SEND2PRESS
The Rich Culture of South Africa Celebrated at Scientology Headquarters
The Rich Culture of South Africa Celebrated at Scientology Headquarters
Photo Caption: Castle Kyalami, African headquarters for the Church of ScientologyCrowning South Africa's Heritage Month with a celebration at Kyalami CastleLOS ANGELES, Calif. and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Oct. 3, 2023
Scientology Publishing House Recognized as a &#39;Good Corporate Citizen&#39;
Scientology Publishing House Recognized as a 'Good Corporate Citizen'
Photo Caption: Bridge PublicationsFor the sixth consecutive year, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts acknowledges Bridge Publications Inc. for its environmental responsibilityCOMMERCE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023
The New Jersey Youth Soccer Association Renews Partnership With Sports Connect To Drive the Youth Soccer Experience Forward
The New Jersey Youth Soccer Association Renews Partnership With Sports Connect To Drive the Youth Soccer Experience Forward
FREEHOLD, N.J. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Youth Soccer Association (NJYSA), the Governing Body for the sport of soccer in New Jersey has announced a partnership renewal with
Grace Gardens Dedication Ceremony at Town &amp; Country Celebrates Two Years of Premier Memory Care in Santa Ana
Grace Gardens Dedication Ceremony at Town & Country Celebrates Two Years of Premier Memory Care in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Town & Country Life Plan Community celebrated the two-year anniversary of Grace Gardens Memory Care with a Dedication Ceremony on September 16. Dr. John
MSP Merge: Teal Delivers Elevated Service, Security to SMBs
MSP Merge: Teal Delivers Elevated Service, Security to SMBs
WASHINGTON, D.C. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Sept. 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Technology Solutions and TechGen Consulting, two award-winning managed IT service providers, merged to form a new company called
An Immigrant Tale of Love and Loss Unfolds in &#39;Maria Teresa Vaglio: An Italian Mystery&#39;
An Immigrant Tale of Love and Loss Unfolds in 'Maria Teresa Vaglio: An Italian Mystery'
The staged reading runs October 6-7 at 7 p.m. at the Community Folk Art CenterSYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Community Folk Art Center (CFAC) is excited to announce the upcoming staged
Dreams Come True on This Week&#39;s Episode of Voices for Humanity
Dreams Come True on This Week's Episode of Voices for Humanity
Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY features Kim Bey and her work to improve the quality of life and reduce crime in Washington, D.C. It airs Wednesday, September 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PTLOS ANGELES, Calif. and
Introducing BypassAI: A Revolutionary Undetectable AI Writer and Your Secret Weapon to Bypass AI Detection
Introducing BypassAI: A Revolutionary Undetectable AI Writer and Your Secret Weapon to Bypass AI Detection
NEW YORK, N.Y. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The recent release of BypassAI has users excited about generating quality, undetectable AI content quickly and efficiently using cutting-edge
Unveiling BypassGPT - The Ultimate AI Content Rewriter to Bypass AI Detection
Unveiling BypassGPT - The Ultimate AI Content Rewriter to Bypass AI Detection
NEW YORK, N.Y. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- BypassGPT, a progressive leader in AI content humanization, has entered the market as the ultimate solution to bypassing AI detection. The
Glynns Thomas Portraits Adds New Studio Location in Downtown Sacramento
Glynns Thomas Portraits Adds New Studio Location in Downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Glynns Thomas Portraits, a leading provider of professional headshot and brand photography services, is excited to announce the opening of its second studio

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved