Sam Ro is the founder and editor of TKer.co. He previously wrote the Axios Markets newsletter. Before that, he was the managing editor at Yahoo Finance and the deputy editor of markets at Business Insider. He is a CFA charterholder.
Two Recent Instances When Uncertainty Seemed Low And Confidence Was High
Stocks ticked lower last week, with the S&P 500 declining 0.7% to close at 4,288.05. Down 4.9% in September, it was the worst month for the S&P since December.
Why The Shrinking Personal Saving Rate Is... A Good Sign?
Stocks ticked lower last week with the S&P 500 shedding 0.2% to close at 4,450.32. The index is now up 15.9% year to date, up 24.4% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 7.2% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56. I spent the past week at FutureProof and Excell, two leading industry conferences for financial advisors.
Profit Margins Continue To Defy The Skeptics
Stocks pulled back last week with the S&P 500 shedding 1.3% to close at 4,457.49. The index is now up 16.1% year to date, up 24.6% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 7.1% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.
As Some Consumer Tailwinds Fade, New Ones Emerge
Stocks climbed last week with the S&P 500 rising 1.0% to close at 4,582.23. The index is now up 19.3% year to date, up 28.1% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 4.5% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.
The Stock Market&#39;s Complicated Evolving Relationship With Valuations
Stocks climbed last week with the S&P 500 rising 0.7% to close at 4,536.34. The index is now up 18.1% year to date, up 26.8% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 5.4% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.
The Stock Market Has Wall Street On Its Heels
11 Ways Cynics Argue Any News Is Bad News
Stocks closed higher last week with the S&P 500 gaining 2.3%. The index is now up 15.9% year to date, up 24.4% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 7.2% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.
Wall Street&#39;s Bears Say Bullish Things Too!
Stocks closed lower last week with the S&P 500 falling 1.4%. The index is now up 13.3% year to date, up 21.6% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 9.3% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.
Attitudes Have Shifted In 3 Major Ways
Stocks closed higher last week with the S&P 500 jumping 2.6%. The index is now up 14.8% year to date, up 23.3% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 8.1% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.
The &#39;Most Popular Prediction&#39; About Stocks Going Into 2023 Has Been Very Wrong
Let&#39;s Not Lose Our Minds Over One Month&#39;s Economic Data
Stocks closed higher last week with the S&P 500 rallying 1.8%. The index is now up 11.5% year to date, up 19.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 10.7% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.
Don&#39;t Underestimate The American Consumer
Stocks closed higher last week with the S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY) rising 1.6%. The index is now up 9.2% year to date, up 17.2% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 12.6% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.
Less-Than-Disastrous Updates On The Banking Situation
Stocks closed modestly lower last week with the S&P 500 shedding 0.3%. The index is now up 7.4% year to date, up 15.2% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 14% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.
Warren Buffett: &#39;It Is A Different Climate Than It Was Six Months Ago&#39;
OMAHA, Neb. — After a volatile week, stocks closed lower with the S&P 500 shedding 0.8%. The index is now up 7.7% year to date, up 15.6% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03, and down 13.8% from its January 3, 2022 record closing high of 4,796.56.

