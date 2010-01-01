Nick Maggiulli

Nick Maggiulli

COO & Data Scientist, Ritholtz Wealth. Author, OfDollarsAndData

About
Nick Maggiulli is the Chief Operating Officer and Data Scientist at Ritholtz Wealth Management, where he oversees operations across the firm and provides insights on business intelligence. He is also the author of OfDollarsAndData.com, a blog focused...
Is The U.S. Stock Market As Bad As It Seems?
In the past few weeks the U.S. stock market has erased all of its gains over the past few months. The summer of 2023 came and went and we have nothing to show for it.
The 4 Types Of Leverage To Supercharge Your Income
Do you know what separates the rich from the superrich? Leverage. And, no, I’m not talking about the “borrowing money to invest” kind of leverage. I’m talking about the leverage that determines how much output you get for each unit of input.
The Top High Income Skills For 2023 And Beyond
With the recent rise of AI large language models (“LLMs”) such as ChatGPT, there’s been a lot of discussion about which jobs might be automated away in the future.
How To Save For A House: The Comprehensive Guide To Homeownership
Do you want to own your own home, but find the idea of saving for it overwhelming? Well, you’re not alone.
Paychecks, Not Portfolios: Why Income Is The Key To Financial Success
What’s the most important thing when it comes to building wealth? Is it what you invest in? Is it when you start? How about your mindset?
The Return On Hassle Spectrum
Last week The FI Couple, a real estate investing duo, sent out this tweet highlighting the growth in their rental income since 2018:
The Problem With Valuation
A few weeks ago, a reader asked me to respond to this tweet from Xavier Helgesen which claims
How To Spend More In Retirement
What if I told you that there was a way for you to spend more money in retirement without increasing your risk of going broke? Would you be interested? Well, the good news is that you can. The bad news is that you have to be flexible. Let me explain.
The Bulls Are Back In Town
It’s official. The S&P 500 is up over 20% from its October 2022 lows and we’ve technically entered a new bull market:
Why Are Houses So Expensive?
The dream of owning a home has become more elusive than ever. Over the past decade, U.S. house prices have increased by nearly 4.7% per year above the rate of inflation while the median household income in the U.S. has only grown by 1.5% per year (above inflation) over the same time period.
Why Down &amp; Sideways Markets Are Bullish
Throughout financial history markets have gone through periods of growth, periods of decline, and, sometimes, perplexing periods of stagnation. This is where investors in U.S. stocks find themselves today. U.S.
What Happens If The US Defaults On Its Debt?
On January 19, 2023, the U.S. federal government hit its $31.38 trillion debt ceiling and has since been unable to borrow more money. To get by, the U.S.
Should You Save More To Retire Earlier?
Ramit Sethi recently tweeted:
Money Can&#39;t Buy Happiness…Or Can It?
You’ve probably heard that “money can’t buy happiness.” This belief stems from a 2010 paper by Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman and economist Angus Deaton,

