Macron Says Tanker Linked To Russia's Covert Fleet Under Investigation In France

The French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that an oil tanker located near the French shoreline is linked to Russia’s covert maritime operations, which are bypassing Western sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict. The tanker, identified as “Pushpa” or “Boracay,” was reportedly involved in drone flights over Denmark and has been under scrutiny by European naval experts.

AP News reports that the Brest prosecutor’s office has opened a judicial investigation into the crew’s “refusal to cooperate” and “failure to justify the nationality of the vessel.” The ship departed from the Russian oil terminal in Primorsk on Sept. 20 and has been near Saint-Nazaire, France, since Sunday.

The Shadow Fleet Fueling Russia’s War Machine

Macron emphasized the significance of this incident, highlighting the “very serious wrongdoings” by the crew and the ongoing legal proceedings. He noted that the covert fleet represents a substantial portion of Russia’s budget, financing an estimated 40% of its war efforts.

The French President remarked on the existence of this clandestine fleet, which comprises between 600 and 1,000 vessels carrying Russian oil and gas despite Western sanctions. This fleet is said to contribute tens of billions of euros to Russia’s economy.

How The ‘Pushpa’ Case Unfolds

Macron’s comments were made during an informal gathering of European Union leaders in Copenhagen, where he suggested that the tanker was stopped through the intervention of French authorities. However, he did not provide further details, and France’s maritime authorities have not immediately responded to requests for more information.

The vessel, registered under the Benin flag, is listed among ships sanctioned by the EU in response to Russia’s actions. Its activities underscore the challenges faced by Western nations in enforcing sanctions and curbing Russia’s economic activities linked to the war in Ukraine.

Why This Maritime Incident Matters Now

This incident highlights the ongoing struggle to enforce sanctions and the complex networks Russia uses to sustain its economy amid geopolitical tensions. The shadow fleet’s operations, which include frequent name changes and flag alterations, complicate international efforts to hold Russia accountable.

Macron’s remarks underscore the urgency of addressing these maritime operations, which continue to defy Western sanctions and bolster Russia’s financial resources in the ongoing conflict.

