XRP ETFs Cross $1B Milestone—But XRP Is Still Down 13% Since Launch

Even though U.S. spot XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ETFs surpassed $1 billion in cumulative inflows on Monday, XRP has lost over 13% since their launch on Nov. 13.

ETF Inflows Surge While Spot XRP Drains

The funds added $10.89 million in net inflows on Monday, led by products from Canary, Grayscale, and Franklin Templeton.

Kronos Research Chief Investment Officer Vincent Liu said the milestone reflects rising institutional appetite for regulated exposure beyond Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) .

He noted that steady inflows suggest investors are positioning early around assets with improving regulatory clarity, even as broader macro conditions remain cautious.

At the same time, Coinglass data shows over $1.12 billion in net XRP outflows from spot exchanges since November.

XRP Isn't Being Sold Off — Money Is Quietly Rotating Into ETFs

The gap between ETF inflows and spot outflows does not mean investors are abandoning XRP.

It suggests money is moving through different channels.

Retail and long-term holders are pulling tokens off exchanges, while institutions are choosing ETFs instead of buying directly in spot markets.

This is similar to what happened with Bitcoin after its ETFs launched.

Price action became less dependent on exchange flows as large investors gained exposure through regulated products.

As a result, fewer tokens sit on exchanges, liquidity tightens, and price moves become slower and more controlled rather than explosive.

Key Levels XRP Investors Are Watching

XRP Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Trader notes: XRP continues to trade below a descending trendline that has capped every rebound, keeping sellers in control.

Price remains below key resistance and the Supertrend indicator, maintaining downside pressure.

Immediate support sits near the $1.85 to $1.80 area, a zone that has held so far but is being tested repeatedly.

A clean break below this range would expose deeper support near $1.65.

For bulls to regain control, XRP must break and hold above $2.20.

Until that happens, upside moves are likely to remain corrective rather than directional.

