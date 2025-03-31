Trump's New Drug Czar: Cannabis Is 'Fantastic' For People With Serious Illnesses

President Donald Trump appointed journalist Sara Carter as the next director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), or the “drug czar,” reported Fox News, quoting the president's comments on social media.

"It is my great honor to announce Sara Carter as our next Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). Sara is an Award Winning Journalist, who has been on the front lines of this International Fight for decades," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "From Afghanistan to our Border, Sarah's relentless pursuit of Justice, especially in tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis, has exposed terrorists, drug lords, and sex traffickers. As our next Drug Czar, Sara will lead the charge to protect our Nation, and save our children from the scourge of drugs.

Like most of Trump’s appointees and cabinet members, Carter is a former Fox News contributor who has called for stronger border policies.

What sets her apart is that Carter has called medical marijuana a "fantastic" treatment for seriously ill people and apparently, she has no problem with legalizing cannabis. But, it's not her cup of tea.

"I don't have any problem if it's legalized and it's monitored," she said in her podcast The Sara Carter Show, reported Marijuana Moment. "I mean, I may have my own issues of how I feel about that, but I do believe that cannabis for medicinal purposes and medical reasons is a fantastic way of handling — especially for people with cancer and other illnesses, you know — of handling the illness and the side effects of the medication and those illnesses. So I'm not saying we've gotta make it illegal."

During his presidential campaign, Trump himself made overtures to that same idea. However, he has since barely mentioned the idea of federally legalizing cannabis and welcoming the $30 billion industry into the fold.

