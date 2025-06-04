Musk's DOGE Team Accused Of Trashing Gov Office: Weed, Rats, Wreckage Found After Exit

A photo circulating online allegedly shows cannabis left behind in offices formerly occupied by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) unit. Daniel Knowles, a journalist with The Economist, posted the image on Bluesky, showing gloved hands holding what appears to be cannabis found at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

Far worse things than weed were left behind by the DOGE team that trashed the non-profit’s office.

The chief executive of USIP said the organization's Washington, D.C., headquarters became infested with vermin on DOGE's watch. After a federal judge ruled against DOGE's takeover and Musk's team left the building, cleaning staff found the place trashed and allegedly discovered cannabis in the garbage.

"A photo shared with me earlier of uh, DOGE's legacy at USIP," Knowles captioned the photo.

This story comes shortly after Musk reportedly consumed large quantities of ketamine, Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms during Trump's 2024 campaign.

DOGE officials seized control of the non-profit USIP in March following a dramatic standoff with staffers. In February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting the USIP, an independent nonprofit funded by Congress and tasked with promoting conflict resolution and prevention worldwide.

Claims of drugs and trashing the office align with an affidavit from USIP's acting president and CEO, George Moose, who described the condition of the office after DOGE's occupation as "damaged and neglected," reported the Daily Beast.

"Among other things, they reported evidence of rats and roaches in the building. Vermin were not a problem prior to March 17, 2025," Moose wrote in a sworn statement.

The affidavit, submitted in court, revealed water leaks and damage to the garage door, missing ceiling tiles, graffiti, and failure to maintain key infrastructure, including the cooling tower and vehicle barriers.

"The offices had been abandoned for weeks with only minimal security and janitorial staff present," Moose noted.

Meanwhile, a Washington D.C. court ruled in May that the Trump administration had overstepped its bounds in trying to dismantle USIP. The judgment restored the institute's control over its $500 million headquarters and reinstated its staff.

