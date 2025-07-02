Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bashes Trump's 'No Tax On Tips' Bill Provision As 'Scam'

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) blasted the Trump administration’s proposed tax bill during a session in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, sharply criticizing a provision that eliminates taxes on tips. She warned that the provision, which Trump has portrayed as a “pro-labor” initiative, does not live up to its promise when weighed against the other damaging aspects of the bill.

"On this point of tax on tips, as one of the only people in this body who has lived off of tips, I want to tell you a little bit about the scam of that text, a little bit of the fine print there," Ocasio-Cortez said, addressing her colleagues. "The cap on that is $25,000. While you're jacking up taxes on people who make less than $50,000 across the United States while taking away their SNAP, while taking away their Medicaid, while kicking them off of the ACA and their health care extensions."

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans narrowly passed Trump’s massive tax and spending bill, which could add $3.3 trillion to the national debt.

‘Deal With The Devil’ – Tax Cuts For Elon Musk, Other Billionaires

Ocasio-Cortez explained that while the provision might sound beneficial, it comes with hidden costs that could negatively affect low-income workers. She pointed to the stark choices facing workers who rely on tips to make a living.

"So, if you're at home and you're living off tips, you do the math. Is that worth it to you? Losing all your health care? Not being able to feed your babies? Not being able to put a diaper on their bottom, in exchange for what?”

She denounced the bill as a “deal with the devil,” arguing that it will only worsen the nation’s financial state by ballooning the national debt, militarizing the economy and stripping away basic services. “It explodes our national debt, it militarizes our entire economy, and it strips away health care and basic dignity of the American people for what? To give Elon Musk a tax break and billionaires the greedy taking of our nation? We can not stand for it, and we will not support it. You should be ashamed."

House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to meet a July 4 deadline.

Photo: Shutterstock