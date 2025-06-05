Honeywell's SAF Alliance Targets Massive Renewable Output To Power 100,000 Homes

Honeywell International Inc. HON disclosed a strategic technology alliance with Johnson Matthey, GIDARA Energy, and SAMSUNG E&A to deliver a comprehensive global solution for producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from biomass and municipal solid waste.

This collaboration combines each company's specialized expertise to offer an integrated, end-to-end approach that simplifies the entire SAF value chain, from feedstock sourcing to fuel production.

Through this collaboration, the companies intend to launch a unified technology solution based on the Fischer-Tropsch (FT) process, designed to expand access to widely available feedstocks and address the rising global demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

This joint approach will streamline project execution by offering customers a single point of accountability, helping to accelerate timelines and ensure consistent communication, coordination, and performance guarantees across the entire SAF production chain.

The integrated and modular solution is expected to reduce the time from feasibility study to facility startup by over 15% and decrease capital expenditures by up to 10%.

The company said that this non-exclusive solution is designed for customers seeking a full-service offering and incorporates GIDARA Energy's expertise in gasification and syngas production to transform feedstock, Johnson Matthey's advanced catalyst technologies for converting syngas into fuels, Honeywell's process technology and digital automation capabilities, and SAMSUNG E&A's global proficiency in engineering, procurement, construction, and project execution management.

Ken West, President and CEO, Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions said, "As demand for SAF increases, the technology to expand available feedstock options becomes increasingly vital. This comprehensive alliance provides refiners with a strategic approach to quickly execute their vision."

Maurits van Tol, CEO of Catalyst Technologies, Johnson Matthey added, "The alliance targets the common challenges faced by SAF producers and offers a new way forward with greater speed and lower capital expense cost. Bringing such leading expertise together is critical in supporting our customers to reach the final investment decision on their projects and can help accelerate the deployment of SAF worldwide,"

In May, Honeywell disclosed a deal to acquire Johnson Matthey's Catalyst Technologies division in an all-cash deal valued at 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).

The purchase price represents roughly 11 times the projected 2025 EBITDA, factoring in tax advantages and anticipated cost synergies.

Price Action: HON shares traded lower by 0.08% to $227.26 premarket at the last check Thursday.

