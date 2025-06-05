LyondellBasell Industries LYB shares are trading higher premarket on Thursday. The company inked an agreement and exclusive negotiations with AEQUITA regarding the sale of certain European olefins and polyolefins assets and operations for an undisclosed amount.

The assets and operations to be acquired by AEQUITA encompass both integrated and stand-alone facilities within LyondellBasell's European olefins and polyolefins segment.

These assets include facilities located in Berre, France; Münchsmünster, Germany; Carrington, United Kingdom; and Tarragona, Spain.

Collectively, these facilities form a sizable and strategically positioned platform, located near a well-established customer base and offering strong access to essential infrastructure and logistics networks.

Notably, LyondellBasell and AEQUITA have entered into a put option agreement, under which AEQUITA is obligated to proceed with a pre-agreed purchase contract should LyondellBasell choose to exercise its option, following the completion of required consultations with employee representative bodies.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026, pending the conclusion of these consultation processes and customary closing conditions.

Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell’s chief executive officer, said, “This contemplated transaction is a significant step in LYB’s transformation to Grow and Upgrade our Core.”

“Europe remains a core market for LYB and one we will continue to participate in following this transaction with more of a focus on value creation through establishing profitable leadership in circular and renewable solutions.”

In May, LyondellBasell disclosed a quarterly dividend of $1.37 per share, up 3 cents per share over the company’s first quarter 2025 dividend, payable on June 9, 2025, to shareholders of record date as of June 2, 2025.

In April, the company posted first-quarter revenue of $7.677 billion, topping estimates of $7.47 billion, while adjusted EPS came in at 33 cents, missing the consensus of 43 cents.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV and WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF WBIY.

Price Action: LYB shares are up 0.18% at $56.11 premarket at the last check Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock