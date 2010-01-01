Jeremy Knauff

The Rise Of Independent Journalism And What It Means For Entrepreneurs
I’ve covered the evolution of the media industry over the last several years, and the rapid growth of independent journalism is one of the changes that will have the greatest impact on the industry and for entrepreneurs in the coming years. 
Banning TikTok Would Devastate Small Business And Solve Absolutely Nothing
Over the last few weeks, the conversations around banning TikTok, which started a few years ago, have started to pick up momentum, media coverage, and even attention from legislators.  While there are valid concerns about the platform, calls to ban it are based in ignorance and would cause more harm than good. 
How The Twitter Files Show That Clubhouse Was Big Tech's Canary In The Coal Mine
When Elon Musk began releasing the internal communications between Twitter employees and US government officials, it confirmed what many people already knew. It also debunked the claims by some that political censorship was just a conspiracy theory that wasn’t really happening. The evidence is so abundant and clear that there was simply no way to rationally deny it anymore.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is on a Mission to Promote Financial Literacy Throughout Florida
Florida governor Ron DeSantis recently made a bold, and frankly, much needed addition to the Florida public school system curriculum by signing Senate Bill 1054, titled the Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act, which will require high school students to take a financial literacy course to receive a high school diploma starting in the 2023-2024 school year.
Cryptocurrency Is Becoming an Absolute Game Changer in Today's Real Estate Transactions
In just a few short years, the public’s perception of cryptocurrency has evolved dramatically. It began with many first seeing it as a novel but impractical idea, then as a scam, then as a valid but volatile investment, and now, it’s finally starting to be seen as a legitimate form of currency for all kinds of transactions.
Why True Capitalism Is the Only Thing That Can Save America — Both Economically and Socially
Americans today are facing one of the worst economic environments we’ve seen in decades, with skyrocketing inflation, supply chain shortages, and the Great Resignation, to name just a few of our current challenges.
Why Real Estate Technology is the Next Big Growth Opportunity for Investors — PropTech
With growing economic uncertainty and no end in sight to skyrocketing inflation, investors are frantically looking for stable investment opportunities that can hedge against inflation. 