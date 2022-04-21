This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Goons of Balatroon, a 2D/3D hybrid metaverse featuring Play 2 Earn card strategy gaming and land ownership built within the Elysium ecosystem, has just closed their most recent funding round with $2.46M in seed and private financing. The funding included backers such as Merit Circle, Jun Capital, Vulcan Forged, Faculty Group, Maven Capital, and Bullperks, alongside a handful of founders of companies including the HUSL, Lovelace and Rarestone Capital. The flagship product, a Trading Card Game (TCG), is unique in its use of complex element-tile strategies, wacky characters, and deep gameplay mechanics, never before seen in the P2E environment. Alongside this project, GOB is working on a land battler game that will also play a major part in the GOB ecosystem.

Goons of Balatroon Co-Founder, Mark says, “With the recent surge in play to earn games, we see an increased focus on the ‘earn’ function, and while this is absolutely an aspect of our environment, we believe a focus on making the game fun to play, first, is of utmost importance.”

The project boasts some notable names in its collection of partners. Vulcan Forged and Merit Circle have both put a lot of effort into the project, alongside The HUSL, Lovelace, Unizen, GSR Capital, MEXC, Synaps, Skyvision Capital, PlayNity, and ImmutableX. Vulcan Forged and Merit Circle both have advisors helping the project reach fruition. Experienced partnership goes a long way towards turning this vision into reality.

“Play to Earn gaming tends to have a very high-cost barrier of entry, we want to onboard users in a free to play manner, welcoming web2 natives to web3 without any initial need for a wallet,” Community manager Matthew states, “They can choose to scale their reward rates, through NFT ownership, at their own pace. Gamers seek to optimize and if we provide them the means, they will integrate at their own desired rate.”

The current iteration of the project has been developed in-house with a view to being fun first and play-to-earn second. TCGs are the most natural fit for NFT products since unique, individual cards already hold value in paper collections. GOB intends to offer that same value system for digital assets. As a digital card game built and tested in-house, the project has great promise for the future. The company sees GOB as being a hit with competitive TCG players because of its rich strategy elements and the introduction of 2D/3D aesthetics that will appeal to gamers from multiple platforms.

The cross-integration of gaming on the Elysium chain opens immense possibilities for TCGs. Combining the rich lore of a well-developed game with solid mechanics and replayability packed into a competitive, community-first game is a unique approach to crypto gaming. The core of the game is its players, and GOB recognizes this, creating a unique gameplay loop that utilizes the full power of the Elysium chain alongside a vibrant community supporting its development.

By integrating the game into the Vulcan Forged Elysium ecosystem, GOB opens the doors to an interchange of NFTs between other projects on the Elysium chain and their own. GOB is already partnering with Vulcan Forged to develop a wider metaverse based on the TCG and land battler. The wider metaverse is a key part of the Elysium chain and will allow for seamless use of NFTs across each part of GOB’s software offerings. Land NFTs and other small minigames are intended to form part of this extended metaverse, with collectibles being usable within the GOB TCG.

At the heart of the project’s metaverse is the $GOB token. This is an ERC20 token dropped via a TGE on ETH and is currently being bridged to Elysium. GOB expects to launch the token via several public launchpads. IDO + CEX and DEX listings are scheduled to happen by the end of April. The expected total supply will be 750 million $GOB.

