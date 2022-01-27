Coinbase Lists Open Source Oracle Platform DIA

byJared Polites
January 27, 2022 7:27 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Lists Open Source Oracle Platform DIA

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

DIA’s listing news generated major attention on the oracle platform as the DIA token’s trading volume skyrocketed by 1000%, with +$120M DIA traded in 24 hours. DIA is now in full-trade mode in Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Pro, allowing users to buy and sell the token.

Launched in 2018, DIA is a cross-chain, end-to-end, open-source oracle platform for Web3, enabling the crowd-sourcing, validation and sharing of transparent and verified data for dApps. DIA’s governance token empowers the community to govern the DIA platform and validate DIA’s crowdsourced data feeds.

This Monday, January 24, DIA was listed on Coinbase allowing inbound transfers of the DIA token in the regions where trading is supported. The listing news caught the attention of the web3 community as the volume of DIA skyrocketed by 1000%, with more than $120M DIA being traded within 24 hours.

Together with Kraken and Binance, Coinbase is one of the leading web3 platforms for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital assets. According to Coinbase, approximately 73 million verified users, 10,000 institutions, and 185,000 ecosystem partners are operating on the platform.

Currently, DIA is available on Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Pro with pairs DIA-USD, DIA-USDT, DIA-EUR.

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

GreenBox POS Featured On The Wild West Crypto Show

GreenBox POS Featured On The Wild West Crypto Show

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more
MetaSoccer: An NFT Revolution In Soccer?

MetaSoccer: An NFT Revolution In Soccer?

Image provided by MetaSoccer This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Can gamers sitting on their couch earn the same amount of euros (or even more) than Lionel Messi per game at PSG? read more
Mawson Commits To ESG As It Pushes A Global Transition To A Decarbonized Society via Bitcoin Mining

Mawson Commits To ESG As It Pushes A Global Transition To A Decarbonized Society via Bitcoin Mining

One of Mawson’s facilities This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. read more
Ambrosus Core Announces A $10 Million Funding Initiative To Boost Decentralized Finance

Ambrosus Core Announces A $10 Million Funding Initiative To Boost Decentralized Finance

The technical foundation of Ambrosus Ecosystem, Ambrosus Core, has launched a $10 million developer grant to scale its open-source blockchain ecosystem. read more