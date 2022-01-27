Coinbase Lists Open Source Oracle Platform DIA

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

DIA’s listing news generated major attention on the oracle platform as the DIA token’s trading volume skyrocketed by 1000%, with +$120M DIA traded in 24 hours. DIA is now in full-trade mode in Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Pro, allowing users to buy and sell the token.

Launched in 2018, DIA is a cross-chain, end-to-end, open-source oracle platform for Web3, enabling the crowd-sourcing, validation and sharing of transparent and verified data for dApps. DIA’s governance token empowers the community to govern the DIA platform and validate DIA’s crowdsourced data feeds.

This Monday, January 24, DIA was listed on Coinbase allowing inbound transfers of the DIA token in the regions where trading is supported. The listing news caught the attention of the web3 community as the volume of DIA skyrocketed by 1000%, with more than $120M DIA being traded within 24 hours.

Together with Kraken and Binance, Coinbase is one of the leading web3 platforms for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital assets. According to Coinbase, approximately 73 million verified users, 10,000 institutions, and 185,000 ecosystem partners are operating on the platform.

Currently, DIA is available on Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Pro with pairs DIA-USD, DIA-USDT, DIA-EUR.

This content should not be interpreted as investment advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.