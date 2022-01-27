Jordi Mollá's NFT Drop 'Masks' Sells Out After Large Demand

Actor, Artist, and NFT entrepreneur Jordi Mollá’s genesis NFT collection ‘Masks’ has officially sold out after launching on January 16th in collaboration with Paul Fisher Gallery and Raini coin. The 6,700 generative Masks minted out in only 18 minutes with a trading volume currently at 509 ETH and 2,200 holders. Interested collectors can browse the collection and purchase the NFTs on OpenSea

Following the sale, Jordi Molla hinted at some exciting news for Masks holders that will soon be released within the MASKS 2.0 ROADMAP, including plans to bring value to genesis holders from Mollá’s physical art. In addition to the public drop, Krews ‘Members Only’ pass holder’s were able to claim a free mint from the collection- just one of the many perks available to pass holders. Currently only 50/500 ‘Members Only’ passes have been unlocked but Krew plan to open a few more in the upcoming weeks.

As the Masks project continues to unfold, so does Krews partnership with Paul Fisher Gallery. While Paul brings his expertise and marketing efforts in the traditional art world, Krew continues to pilot utility in the Metaverse.

This was Krew founders Rambino and Emily Rose Fiander’s first NFT release, and while the next phase of the Masks project is currently underway, they are already preparing for upcoming projects that are soon to be revealed.

Stay tuned to Krew’s Twitter or Discord for more updates.

