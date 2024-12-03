Gamers Now Watch More Than They Play — How Publishers Can Reclaim Lost Revenue: Report

Gamers are spending more time watching gaming content than actually playing games, according to a new report.

The study, conducted by Midia Research (via GamesIndustry.biz), reveals that gamers average 8.5 hours weekly watching game-related videos on platforms like Alphabet Inc‘s GOOGLGOOG YouTube and Twitch, compared to 7.4 hours actively gaming.

This trend presents a significant revenue opportunity for game publishers, the report suggests.

The Shift Toward Gaming Video Content

Midia’s findings show the growing dominance of video content in the gaming world. About 24% of console and PC players, along with 48% of “in-game buyers,” regularly consume game-related content, with the latter group identified as “high-spending gamers.” These numbers signal an untapped market within the gaming ecosystem.

According to Midia, game publishers are losing potential revenue to third-party platforms, particularly in advertising. This loss is significant at a time when the gaming industry faces challenges to sustain growth.

Reclaiming Engagement and Revenue

"It's time for game publishers to think about in-game video as something beyond marketing alone," said Rhys Elliott, games analyst at Midia Research.

”By reclaiming video engagement, publishers have the potential to unlock new revenue streams, like advertising and drive growth,” he added.

Photo: Shutterstock.