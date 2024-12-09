Maps Drops Free Psychedelic Education And Artist-Curated Playlists - Start Your Journey Here

The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) introduced "Music is the Bridge," a new campaign that combines artist-curated playlists with free psychedelic education.

Starting Monday, the project aims to make psychedelic experiences safer, more accessible and more meaningful.

Playlists From Artists And Organizations

The campaign includes playlists from artists and organizations like Lil Yachty, Melissa Etheridge, Brandon Boyd, Reggie Watts, CloZee, Boreta, Superposition, Good Trip Studios, East Forest, Dr. Bronner's as well as MAPS founder and president Rick Doblin aka "DJ Doblin."

See Also: Sexual Health: Psychedelics Found To Enhance Function In Imperial College Study

Each playlist enhances different aspects of the psychedelic experience, from the journey itself to moments of reflection and integration.

"Music is medicine. This is something that cultures around the world have long known,” said Etheridge in a press release. “And in combination with plant medicines or psychedelics, they amplify one another, opening up a powerful journey to feel deeply and find truths."

GRAMMY-nominated Lil Yachty added, "Whenever I take a trip, I often spend the end of it reflecting and integrating my experiences—trying to understand why certain things are happening, what I'm doing well, and whether there's anything I could be doing differently."

Lead Singer Of Incubus

"Music and psychedelics have a partnership, a commingling that stretches back into prehistory," said Brandon Boyd of Incubus. "We could almost suggest that one wouldn't exist without the other in certain creative circles. I know with great certainty that psychedelics, predominantly psilocybin, have been deeply impactful to me in my experience as a younger man but also as I continue my creative pursuits as an adult. They are like a gift from God put here to offer access to other worlds, and a happy byproduct of that "access" is the music we hear along the way."



Boreta, formerly of Glitch Mob, added: “My relationship with music and life is shaped by psychedelics, which have revealed the transformative power of sound and helped me connect with something larger than us all.”

MAPS plans to release new playlists each month as part of the campaign.

Free Psychedelic Education

In addition to the playlists, MAPS is offering a free course “Psychedelic Fundamentals,” which covers the basics of history, science, therapeutic uses and safety.

Normally priced at $29, the course takes only a few hours to complete. It provides key information for safe exploration, with a broad overview of the most interesting and important aspects of psychedelic history, science, clinical research, therapeutic uses and harm reduction.

Participants also get the MAPS Integration Station workbook, which helps them process and learn from their psychedelic experiences.

Join The Conversation

MAPS encourages people to share their favorite playlists on social media using the hashtag #MusicIsTheBridge. The campaign also features exclusive merchandise, including a commemorative T-shirt, available through the MAPS store.

For more details, playlists and educational resources, visit MAPS’ website.

Read Next:

Cover image made with AI.