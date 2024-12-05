Black Ops 6 Free Trial: What You Can Play Dec. 13–20

Microsoft Corp.‘s MSFT Activision is offering a limited-time opportunity for those who haven’t yet jumped into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 by announcing a seven-day free trial, starting next Friday, Dec. 13.

The trial will run through Friday, Dec. 20, and will be available to players on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

What's Included In Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Free Trial?

This free trial gives gamers a chance to explore several core features of Black Ops 6, including popular multiplayer modes and maps.

According to Activision's announcement, participants will have access to Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Kill Order, and Prop Hunt modes.

Additionally, the trial includes six multiplayer maps: Racket, Hacienda, Extraction, Hideout, Heirloom, and Nuketown Holiday.

Fans of the series can also get a taste of Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode. The free trial will feature both the Standard and Directed versions of two maps, Liberty Falls and Terminus.

However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding whether player progress, such as XP earned during the trial, will carry over to the full game. This is a crucial detail for players who may be enticed to buy Black Ops 6 after the trial ends, but Activision has not yet clarified this point.

It’s worth noting the game's launch was quite successful commercially. Microsoft celebrated Black Ops 6 as “the biggest Call of Duty release ever,” reporting a record number of “Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day.”

