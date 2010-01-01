Finanflix

We take education on cryptocurrencies and the financial system to another level, fostering the creation of wealth in every aspect of our students' lives.
DeFi's New Dawn: Ethereum's Surge Sets Stage for Unprecedented Growth
By Facundo Zamora, CEO Finanflix and Juan Ignacio Murua, CFO Finanflix
Are Zkproofs The Future Of Crypto And Blockchain?
With the aim of improving the security of blockchain networks and record-keeping, the "Layer-2 solution" or second-layer scaling solution was created. Its objective is to combat blockchain scalability problems such as slow transaction times and high gas fees. Before delving into these solutions, let's talk about the Blockchain Trilemma.
These 7 Cryptocurrencies Are ISO 20022 Compliant - Are They The Future Of Payments?
First of all, what is ISO 20022? ISO 20022 is an ISO standard for electronic data interchange among financial institutions. It describes a metadata repository containing descriptions of messages and business processes and a maintenance process for the repository content.
Crypto Futures: The Mental Battle
By Augusto Novoa, Finanflix. 
This Is Why Bitcoin Is The Chosen One
 Make no mistake, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is “The One.” And if we’re going to grasp its real value, we first have to analyze the problems it is so successful at solving.
NFTs — A Dynamic Market
By Ezequiel Pescetti, Director of Research at Finanflix Throughout this article, you’ll come to understand how the NFT market has changed during the last year. We have to understand that the NFT market is an unconventional one, with ever-changing rules (tendencies), defining it as a dynamic market.
We Finally Have A Date Set For Ethereum's Merge
By Lucas Malizia, DeFi Analyst at Finanflix
Eliminating "Buy And Hold" Myths
By Lucas Montero, Technical Analyst at Finanflix HOLD! Many times, we've heard about the virtues of "Buy and Hold" and how this strategy would result in great benefits. This can be a double-edged knife; therefore, I invite you to continue reading this report so that I can tell you about this strategy in detail.
Bitcoin Testing 40K Resistance With Mixed Signals: What's Next?
By Lucas Montero, technical analyst at Finanflix Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is showing a dynamic resistance since its all-time high at $68,789.63. Whenever this resistance was tested, the price dropped significantly.
Was Ukraine The First Country To Make A RugPull?
By Federico Bruno, Project Manager, and Lucas Malizia, Defi Consultant, FINANFLIX  In the midst of the war in Ukraine, the country announced on February 26, via its official Twitter, that it would accept cryptocurrency donations to help both civilians and military personnel fighting against Russian forces.
We All Know The Bitcoin Logo... But Where Did It Come From?
By Lucas Malizia, Defi Consultant & Federico Bruno, Project Manager at Finaflix
Bitcoin On Its way To $100K
Regardless of the barriers that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has broken down, this will be a highly resisted asset... until it will no longer be so.