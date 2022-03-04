Was Ukraine The First Country To Make A RugPull?

byFinanflix
March 4, 2022 5:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Was Ukraine The First Country To Make A RugPull?

By Federico Bruno, Project Manager, and Lucas Malizia, Defi Consultant, FINANFLIX 

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, the country announced on February 26, via its official Twitter, that it would accept cryptocurrency donations to help both civilians and military personnel fighting against Russian forces.

At first, this event was mistrusted and it was thought that it could be a scam, as often happens in the crypto world. Even Vitalik Buterin himself, Ethereum's co-founder, recommended users to verify the veracity of this event. 

Later, U.S. diplomat Tomicah Tillemann confirmed that the tweet was actually true. 

By February 28, more than $22 million in various cryptocurrencies had been donated. Major names in the crypto world helped reach this amount, including Justin Sun, founder of Tron, and Gavin Woods, founder of Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT)

After receiving an amount close to $37 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTCand other cryptocurrencies, the Ukrainian government decided to compensate all donors and announced a free token distribution campaign, known in crypto argot as an airdrop.  

The information about the airdrop was announced through the official State Twitter account on March 2. The publication stated the following: those who make donations to the official Ukrainian cryptocurrency addresses before Thursday, March 3 at 6:00 pm, Kyiv time, will be participating in the release of free tokens. 

This announcement did not last long, and the country changed plans again. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced yesterday through his Twitter account that the airdrop was canceled and that in its replacement NFTs would be issued to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Since a possible airdrop was mentioned, contributions have been constantly coming in and within just one day grew to 20 million in Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) direction alone. Overall, more than 47 million has been raised in various cryptocurrencies.

 

Source: Michael Silberling/Dune Dashboard
We can analyze this event in two different ways.

One option is to believe that Ukraine was not very aware of the rules of the crypto world and did not really know the hype that could be caused by a potential airdrop. Understanding that it did not intend to generate so much hype.

Or on the contrary, this "fake rug pull" was intended to generate more publicity and thus increase in record time the amount of money donated.

Many hoped that Ukraine would follow El Salvador's footsteps with its airdrop. This would have brought the entire crypto industry to a new level of knowledge. It would have even helped to make their message more visible by generating additional support for the war effort.

After all these events and this brief analysis, could we say that this was the first rug pull made by a sovereign country?

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Seen As A Safe Haven But Rally Fades

Bitcoin Seen As A Safe Haven But Rally Fades

By Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
Charles Schwab To Launch Crypto ETF While Bitcoin Stalls

Charles Schwab To Launch Crypto ETF While Bitcoin Stalls

By Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock read more
Most Prominent Crypto Regulation Cases in 2021-2022

Most Prominent Crypto Regulation Cases in 2021-2022

There is a noticeable shift in the global economy toward digital currencies. They present a great alternative to its fiat counterparts because they are transparent, decentralized and not controlled by any government. Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular due to their advantages, causing the crypto industry to grow rapidly. read more
Surviving the Crypto Winter: How to Make Money by Making Data-Driven Decisions

Surviving the Crypto Winter: How to Make Money by Making Data-Driven Decisions

Olga Voykina, the Co-founder and CPO of the advanced analytics ecosystem AnalytEx After the last Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving in May 2020, bulls have officially taken over the cryptocurrency space. read more