Iconic Singer Celia Cruz Becomes First Afro-Latina Honored On U.S. Currency

Via El Planteo

Celia Cruz, the iconic Queen of Salsa, continues to break barriers even after her passing, as she becomes the first Afro-Latina to be honored on U.S. currency. The U.S. Mint officially announced that Cruz will be featured on a new quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program in 2025. This milestone commemorates her immense contributions to music and culture, solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer in both the Latino community and the broader American cultural landscape.

Cruz, born in Havana, Cuba in 1925, was a vibrant force in music, spreading the infectious rhythms of salsa worldwide until her death in 2003. Her career was adorned with numerous accolades, including three GRAMMYs and four Latin GRAMMYs. In addition to being a musical legend, Cruz was previously honored by the United States Postal Service with a postage stamp as part of the Latin Music Legends Forever series and was recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 200 best singers in history, securing the 18th spot.

The American Women Quarters Program, a four-year initiative authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, celebrates the achievements and contributions of notable women in U.S. history. Alongside Cruz, the 2025 series will feature Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Pauli Murray and Zitkala-Ša. This program marks a significant moment in U.S. history, as it acknowledges the diverse and profound impact of these extraordinary women.

Omer Pardillo-Cid, the executor of Cruz’s estate and her last artistic representative, expressed pride in this historic recognition. “Celia received so many accolades during her lifetime that it was hard to expect a greater honor than those she had already accumulated during her legendary career. But to have been honored by the U.S. Mint in this way is something that would have surprised her greatly since she was a simple and humble woman,” Pardillo-Cid said. He further reflected on Cruz’s enduring influence, noting that while the term ‘unique’ is often overused, it perfectly encapsulates her essence—Celia Cruz is truly “unique and eternal.”

The celebration of Cruz's legacy doesn't end with the release of the quarter. Leon Medical Centers, a healthcare provider for Medicare patients in South Florida, has partnered with the Celia Cruz Estate to distribute the commemorative coin in exclusive packaging. Those interested can register at CeliaCruzAtLeon.com to receive this memento, with notifications provided when the coin and carrying case are available for pick-up at LMC locations.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Celia Cruz Estate to celebrate the legacy of Celia Cruz,” said Benjamin León, Jr., chairman and founder of Leon Medical Centers. He emphasized the personal significance of the project as a Cuban exile, noting, “Celia’s music and spirit have been an inspiration to countless people, and this commemorative quarter and carrying case is a beautiful tribute to her incredible contributions to music and culture.”

As we approach the centennial of Celia Cruz’s birth in 2025, numerous events and projects are being planned to honor her life and work. Earlier this year, the release of the album Celia Cruz en Vivo: 100 Años de Azúcar was met with great enthusiasm. Produced by Loud And Live Studios and distributed by InnerCat, the album features previously unreleased recordings of Cruz in concert from the mid-eighties. Available digitally and as a special vinyl edition, it quickly became a sought-after collector’s item.

This coin is not just a tribute to Cruz but a symbol of the cultural richness she brought to the world and the indelible mark she left on American history. As Ventris C. Gibson, director of the U.S. Mint, aptly stated, “All of the women honored have unique accomplishments that have significantly impacted the history of our nation.” Celia Cruz’s legacy continues to resonate, reminding us all of the power of music to transcend borders and unite cultures.

Photo courtesy of AR Entertainment, edited by El Planteo

This article is from an external unpaid contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy. The content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by El Planteo editors.