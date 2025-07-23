A Microcap Positioned To Profit From The AI Datacenter Boom

The $215 Billion Datacenter Boom

In an X post this week, ZeroHedge reshared a piece from last year about companies involved in the buildout of datacenters to support the surge in AI.

In the graphic included in the X post above, you can see chillers mentioned as a datacenter component.

New Cash, New Options, Same Thesis

In a post earlier this month ("Finding Alpha on X") I mentioned why Tecogen Inc.'s TGEN gas‑engine chillers could become a surprise beneficiary of the AI datacenter build‑out.

Since then two meaningful updates have landed:

1. Capital Raise @ $5.00

3.5 million shares (plus full 485 k over‑allotment) sold on 18 July at $5.00 .

(plus full 485 k over‑allotment) sold on 18 July at . ≈ $19.9 million gross proceeds closed 21 July.

gross proceeds closed 21 July. Management earmarked use of funds for working capital, product development, and — explicitly — expansion into the data‑center market.

Bottom line: the raise extends runway well into 2026, easing "going‑concern" fears for potential customers who need multiyear service support.

2. Options Finally Listed

As of last Friday TGEN has a chain out to January 2026. Liquidity is thin but workable, which lets us monetize patience instead of chasing spot.

Quick Thesis Refresher

AI's heat dilemma: GPU racks now swallow 50‑70 kW; electric chillers compete for the same power budget.

GPU racks now swallow 50‑70 kW; electric chillers compete for the same power budget. Gas‑engine chillers (Distributed Thermal Exchange ): Off‑grid cooling plus optional cogeneration = lower operating cost and resilience during peak‑pricing events—think ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) summer afternoons).

(Distributed Thermal Exchange Off‑grid cooling plus optional cogeneration = lower operating cost and resilience during peak‑pricing events—think ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) summer afternoons). "First logo" domino: One 20‑unit datacenter order would roughly double annual revenue and validate the tech across the sector.

One 20‑unit datacenter order would roughly double annual revenue and validate the tech across the sector. Credibility de‑risked: Vertiv partnership + NYSE uplist were big steps; this fresh equity raise tackles the remaining balance‑sheet worry.

With options trading, we have a new way to add exposure to this name, while using its volatility to our advantage.

Our Follow Up Trade On Tecogen

What we did on Monday is sell the $5 strike puts on it expiring on January 16th, for $1.10.

One of two things will happen with that trade by January 16th: either those puts will expire worthless, and we’ll keep $110 per contract, or we’ll end up own more shares of of TGEN at an effective price of $3.90 (the $5 strike price of the puts minus the $1.10 premium we got for selling them). Either outcome would be acceptable.

