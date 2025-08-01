What TransMedics Just Taught Me About Trusting The Algorithm

Image source: Author

What TransMedics Just Taught Us About Trusting The Algorithm

1. A thriller that still haunts ICUs

Back in Robin Cook's 1977 novel Coma—and Michael Crichton's 1978 film adaptation—healthy patients are deliberately pushed into irreversible comas so their organs can be harvested and sold on the black market.

Fast-forward to July 20, 2025: The New York Times ran a chilling investigation headlined "A Push for More Organ Transplants Is Putting Donors at Risk." It documented cases where organs were nearly removed from patients who were still showing signs of life—prompting UNOS, the nonprofit that oversees U.S. transplantation logistics, to issue an unusually sharp public response the very next day.

One of the companies mentioned in that Times article was TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX, the market leader in "organ-in-a-box" perfusion technology.

2. Could negative headlines swamp the algo signal?

Four days later—on 7/24/25—our weekly algorithmic screen flagged TMDX as one of its Top Ten names.

Ordinarily, that would have been all the conviction I needed. Since December of 2022, our weekly top ten names delivered an average six-month return of ≈ 16.25 %, ahead of SPY's ≈ 9.21 % over the same spans.

But the grisly details in the Times piece triggered a human hesitation: Could negative headlines swamp the algo signal? I passed on the trade.

3. What happened next

After Tuesday's close (7/30), TransMedics reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.92—beating consensus by $0.47—and revenue of $157.4 million—beating by $9.65 million.

Price reaction: From the 7/24 close of $106.79 to the 7/31 close of $118.97 , TMDX rallied +11.4 % in five trading days.

From the 7/24 close of to the 7/31 close of , TMDX rallied in five trading days. Missed alpha: That single decision left nearly a fifth of the Top-Ten cohort's week-one outperformance on the table. And that double-digit gain in the underlying stock would have translated to a triple-digit gain in an options trade over the same time frame.

That single decision left nearly a fifth of the Top-Ten cohort's week-one outperformance on the table. over the same time frame. The NY Times flips on organ donations. On 7/31, they published an op-ed saying medicine should expand the definition of death. That way, companies like TransMedics would be able to harvest more organs from patients.

4. The lesson

Subjective overlays—especially emotionally charged ones—can feel safer, but they often dilute systematic edge. Our algorithm cared only about forward-looking return asymmetry; it didn't flinch at sensational headlines, and it was right.

