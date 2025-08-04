Our Trade On Joby Aviation

Note: JOBY is buying Blade Air Mobility, Inc. BLDE, an “Uber for helicopters”, causing JOBY shares to spike 21% intraday. I'm not going to chase the stock here.

Why JOBY?

Theme fit: It directly advances one of the macro theses outlined here: Reindustrialization, Embodied AI, Energy, And Crypto

Catalyst window: Earnings land this week, with additional headline potential in the weeks that follow.

How I'm structuring it (at a high level):

I've built a trade with uncapped upside —so if the story accelerates, I'm not capping the right tail.

—so if the story accelerates, I'm not capping the right tail. At the same time, I'm harvesting the elevated pre-earnings implied volatility to trim net cost without dulling that upside.

Risk notes:

I'm sizing for a typical event week (no heroics).

If the catalyst disappoints, I'll keep the drawdown bounded by design rather than conviction.

Details below

Today's Top Names Trade

The company is Joby Aviation JOBY, and our trade has three legs:

Buying the $18 strike call expiring on January 16th, 2026, Selling the $17.50 strike put expiring on August 8th, 2025, Buying the $15 strike put expiring on August 8th, 2025…

For a net debit of $2.60. The max gain on 2 contracts is uncapped, the max loss is $1,020, and the break even is with JOBY at $16.80*.

*Note: The $16.80 "break-even" is Fidelity's model at entry; our true expiration break-even is $20.50 (or $22.00 if the short-dated put spread finishes at max loss).

Exiting This Trade

Assuming this fills, I'm going to open a GTC order to exit half of the contracts at $7.50, and aim to get out of both calls before expiration for the best price I can get. [Obviously, it didn't fill]

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.