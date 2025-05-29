A Shipping Stock Poised To Benefit From Court-Imposed Tariff Pause

Why the International Trade Court's Tariff Ruling Could Spark a Shipping Rally

1. The ruling Wall Street called a "nothingburger"

On May 28, 2025, the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) struck down President Trump's 10 percent post‑Liberation Day tariffs on consumer goods. Goldman Sachs dismissed the decision as a nothingburger, arguing the White House can simply re‑impose duties under other statutes.

2. Why it's not a nothingburger

Yes, the president still has tariff levers—but none are instantaneous:

Backup authority Maximum duty & duration Procedural steps Realistic timeline Trade Act § 122 (balance‑of‑payments) 15% for 150 days Publish finding of large BOP deficit; draft tariff schedule; Federal Register notice Weeks Section 301 (unfair trade) Unlimited Launch or revive USTR investigation; public comment Months Section 232 (national security) Unlimited Commerce study (270 days) + presidential decision ~1 year

Even a two‑week gap is plenty for importers to front‑load orders, driving spot freight rates up before new duties kick in.

3. What a tariff pause does to trade

Booking surge: During the 90‑day China ceasefire earlier this year, Asia‑U.S. bookings tripled in the first week.

During the 90‑day China ceasefire earlier this year, Asia‑U.S. bookings in the first week. Spot rate pop: Asia‑US freight indices typically jump 10–15 percent overnight when volumes spike.

Asia‑US freight indices typically jump 10–15 percent overnight when volumes spike. Equity beta: Container‑liner shares tend to move 2–3× the broader transport index on tariff headlines.

4. Meet ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE: ZIM)

Metric Snapshot Headquarters Haifa, Israel (global network of 147 ships) Business model Asset‑light: 117 vessels chartered, giving route flexibility Trade‑lane mix ~43 % of volume—and 55 % of revenue—from Pacific services Fleet upgrade 28 LNG dual‑fuel ships in service (final unit delivered Jan 2025), cutting fuel burn 20–25 %; 10 additional 11,500 TEU LNG vessels on order for 2027‑28 delivery Financials Q1 2025 EBIT $463 M; liquidity $2.25 B; net leverage 2.8 ×; Piotroski F-Score: 8 (on 0-9 scale; excellent)

We entered a trade on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd ZIM earlier this month in the Portfolio Armor trading Substack.

Think of ZIM as a nimble specialist in the lanes most sensitive to U.S.–Asia trade policy, one that’s now running a cleaner, cheaper fleet than many legacy rivals.

5. Why ZIM stands to gain from a tariff hiatus

Heavy Pacific exposure: More than half its revenue is tied to Trans‑Pacific routes—the first to rebound when tariffs ease.

More than half its revenue is tied to Trans‑Pacific routes—the first to rebound when tariffs ease. Charter agility: Because ZIM charters most ships, it can redeploy capacity quickly to the highest‑yield trades.

Because ZIM charters most ships, it can redeploy capacity quickly to the highest‑yield trades. Cost leverage: New LNG ships lower per‑box fuel costs, widening margins as spot rates climb.

New LNG ships lower per‑box fuel costs, widening margins as spot rates climb. Fresh comeback: After a tough 2024, ZIM is already profitable again; incremental volume flows straight to the bottom line.

6. Risks to monitor

Fast‑track § 122 tariffs: If the White House publishes a new schedule within a month, the rally could fade by late summer. China‑specific duties: A narrower tariff could hurt Pacific lanes again while sparing Atlantic trades. Charter cost inflation: ZIM's asset‑light model also means it pays higher daily rates if ship owners regain pricing power. Regional security threats: Israel's current conflict with Yemen‑based Houthi militants could potentially lead to disruptions to ZIM's Haifa headquarters or eastern‑Mediterranean operations. If you want to hedge those risks: The Portfolio Armor iPhone app can help you find the optimal hedge given your time frame and risk tolerance. You can download it by aiming your iPhone camera at the QR code below (or tapping here, if you're reading this on your iPhone).

7. The bottom line

The CIT decision likely delivers at least a short tariff hiatus—more than enough for a burst of U.S. import demand and a spike in Trans‑Pacific spot rates. Among listed container carriers, ZIM offers some of the purest exposure to that tailwind, backed by an increasingly efficient fleet and fresh profitability.

If you want a heads up when we place our next trade, feel free to sign up for our trading Substack/occasional email list below.

If you’d like to stay in touch

You can scan for optimal hedges for individual securities, find our current top ten names, and create hedged portfolios on our website. You can also follow Portfolio Armor on X here, or become a free subscriber to our trading Substack using the link below (we’re using that for our occasional emails now).