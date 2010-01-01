Cosmo P. DeStefano

Cosmo P. DeStefano

Benzinga Contributor

About
Cosmo P. DeStefano is the author of the Amazon bestselling book, Wealth Your Way: A Simple Path To Financial Freedom. His goal is to help you with how to think about growing your wealth, rather than simply what to think. Empowering you to grow you...
Weathering Financial Storms: Navigating Tail Risk With Confidence
Weathering Financial Storms: Navigating Tail Risk With Confidence
We spent the better part of a decade discussing whether the Fed and world banks would move interest rates to 0% or even negative to keep economies chugging along. But then a virus quite literally shut down the global economy with 114 million job losses worldwide. The shock of those lost working hours was four times greater than that of the global financial crisis.
The 4% Rule: How Reliable Is It?
The 4% Rule: How Reliable Is It?
There are no shortcuts to anyplace worth going. —Beverly Sills
Interest: The Reward And Risk Of Time
Interest: The Reward And Risk Of Time
Few concepts are as fundamental and powerful as interest. Widely recognized as the bedrock of economic growth and wealth accumulation, interest is a force that shapes our financial decisions and long-term prospects. But at its core, interest embodies the paradox of being a reward and a risk—a duality that underscores its significance.
Does Residential Real Estate Belong In Your Portfolio?
Does Residential Real Estate Belong In Your Portfolio?
He is not a full man who does not own a piece of land. —Hebrew Proverb
5 Investing Concepts That Are Counterintuitive
5 Investing Concepts That Are Counterintuitive
The Greater Your Skill, The More Luck Matters In any activity that involves both skill and luck, such as investing, as skill increases the vagaries of luck play an increasing role in the outcome. Financial author Michael Mauboussin describes this challenge as the Paradox of Skill.
Inflation Is Simply One More Expense
Inflation Is Simply One More Expense
Inflation is the parent of unemployment and the unseen robber of those who have saved. −Margaret Thatcher
One Definition Of Risk For All Of Us
One Definition Of Risk For All Of Us
The future is the worst thing about the present. —Gustave Flaubert
Rethinking Fixed Income With Dividends
Rethinking Fixed Income With Dividends
Against the backdrop of recent bank failures, stubbornly high inflation, and uncertainty around future interest rates, traditional fixed-income investments such as bank accounts, CDs, and government bonds, aren’t providing investors with the same level of comfort they once did.
Market Cycles Teach Us, But Do We Learn?
Market Cycles Teach Us, But Do We Learn?
History doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes. —Mark Twain
Is AI The New Dot-com Craze?
Is AI The New Dot-com Craze?
AI has been around in various forms for more than 50 years. Think language translators, facial recognition, Deep Blue (the chess-playing computer that beat world champion Garry Kasparov), autonomous cars, SIRI and Alexa, and everyone’s favorite: automated customer service phone lines!
Diversification: Don&#39;t Miss Out On Your Only Free Lunch
Diversification: Don't Miss Out On Your Only Free Lunch
Of all the truisms about investing that Warren Buffett has come out with over the years, perhaps the most important one for investors to understand is this: “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.”
True Financial Freedom Is Having Enough
True Financial Freedom Is Having Enough
Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. —Rumi

