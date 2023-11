Boosting New Product Success: ArtrixDEMO™️ As Your Optimal Cannabis Vape Samples

If you’re diving into the cannabis industry, you’re in for a wild ride. With its unique barriers, challenges, and dynamics, it’s a whole different beast-like compared to other fast-moving consumer industries. Ever since California gave the green light to recreational cannabis back in 2016, US cannabis marketing has changed at an almost dizzying pace.