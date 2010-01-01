Armando Sallavanti

Hot Investment Trends in 2023 And Ways To Position Yourself For Potential Success
The financial world never stands still, and 2023 is no exception. As investors look to the future, several investment trends are catching the eye and shaping opportunities for those who know where to look. Let's dive into 3 hot investment trends of the year and discuss ways you can position yourself for potential success in these areas.
2 Things Many People Don&#39;t Consider When Building Their Portfolio And Why You Should Consider Them
Any old article you read on portfolio construction will tell you some of the same things: -  Consider your time horizon -  Consider you risk tolerance -  Consider investing money you won’t need short-term
Retire Early: A Roadmap Towards Your Freedom
You've heard the dream, and you've seen it too — early retirement. The freedom to pursue passions, spend time with loved ones, or even start a new adventure. But how can you achieve this? It's more within reach than you might think.
How To Invest For Your Child&#39;s Education: Building A Future, One Dollar At A Time
You know that look in a child's eyes? That spark of curiosity, that thirst for knowledge. Now imagine bottling that up and turning it into a college degree, a master’s, or even a doctorate. It’s more than possible; it’s an investment in a future where anything is attainable.
What To Do If You Were Banking On Student Loan Forgiveness And Why There Could Be Hope For Other Reasons
The U.S. Supreme Court put a nail in the proverbial coffin for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Many former students were counting on up to $20,000 of their federal student loan debt becoming forgiven. Unfortunately for many, this doesn’t look like it will be happening, but it isn’t all bad.
Steps To Strengthening Your Stock Portfolio And Why You Should Diversify
We all know diversification is typically a good thing, but you rarely see anyone talk about the why behind it. What is the impact of it? How about we start here.
Apple vs. Meta: Who Will Win The VR Arms Race And What It Means For Their Stocks
Just 4 days before Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its Apple Reality VR Headset, Meta (NASDAQ: META) announced their Quest 3 expected to sell in the Fall for $499.
Layoffs, Inflation, And A Down Market: Bulletproof Your Finances Against Any Crisis
A layoff notice, rising inflation, and a bearish market – sounds like a financial nightmare, doesn't it? But there's a silver lining. With the right tools and mindset, you can protect your finances from any crisis.
Why You Don&#39;t Want To Rely Solely On Your 401(k) For Retirement And How To Diversify
What if I told you that your million-dollar 401(k) might not be your ticket to a dream retirement? Don’t believe me? Let me explain.
3 Best Ways To Leverage Artificial Intelligence In Your Personal Finance Strategy
Artificial Intelligence, or AI, might seem like something out of a movie, but it's more useful than you might think. So how can you make the most of it with your money? First, you need to understand what it is.  
Steps To Prepare For Your First Real Estate Investment And Common Mistakes To Avoid
How would your financial future look different if you owned a portfolio of income-producing properties, all started with your first investment? The hardest property to get is your first one, but diving in before you should can set you up for financial failure rather than freedom. Step-By-Step To Getting Started 1. Education and research
Top 5 Reasons To Start Saving For Retirement In Your 20&#39;s
Imagine reaching your 60’s and realizing you cannot afford to retire - what would you do? This is the unfortunate reality for many across the world.It doesn’t need to be you if you focus on the most valuable asset you have. No, it isn’t your money. It is your time.

