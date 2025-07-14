EXCLUSIVE: DeFi Development Issues First Outlook, Targets 1.0 SPS By 2028

DeFi Development Corp DFDV stock gained on Monday after it issued its first forward-looking guidance on Solana SOL/USD per Share (SPS), the company’s primary performance metric.

DeFi Development outlined a medium-term objective of reaching 1.0 SPS by December 2028 and near-term guidance of 0.1650 SPS by June 2026, representing approximately 261% growth from Monday’s level of 0.0457.

As part of its ongoing accumulation strategy, the company also announced it had purchased an additional 10,758 SOL at an average price of $161.30.

On May 12, DeFi Development announced it had purchased 172,670 SOL at an average purchase price of $136.81, valued at approximately $23.6 million.

This marks the company’s tenth Solana purchase under its digital asset treasury strategy and its largest purchase. DeFi Development held 595,988 SOL, valued at approximately $102.7 million then.

As of May 12, DeFi Development had 2.04 million total outstanding shares. The SPS was 0.293, or $50.42.

Price Action: DFDV stock traded higher by 3.49% to $28.20 premarket at the last check Monday.

Photo by Lee Wa Da via Shutterstock