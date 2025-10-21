This Nextracker Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad upgraded Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $80 to $83. Independent Bank shares closed at $68.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri upgraded Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $66 to $114. Nextracker shares closed at $88.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Christopher Liu upgraded Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $48 price target. Exelixis shares closed at $34.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri upgraded Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $26. Sunrun closed at $20.50 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Daniel Grosslight upgraded Claritev Corporation (NYSE:CTEV) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $55 price target. Claritev shares closed at $58.52 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
