September 30, 2025 11:26 AM 1 min read

This Semtech Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer upgraded the rating for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $81. Semtech shares closed at $61.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Timothy Chiodo upgraded Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $82. Fidelity National Info shares closed at $65.78 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Lawson Winder upgraded the rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $42. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $37.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) from Hold to Buy and announced a $1.5 price target. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.3324 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Eric Serotta upgraded the rating for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $61 to $70. Celsius Holdings shares closed at $56.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SMTC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

