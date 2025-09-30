This Semtech Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer upgraded the rating for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $81. Semtech shares closed at $61.98 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Timothy Chiodo upgraded Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $82. Fidelity National Info shares closed at $65.78 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Lawson Winder upgraded the rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) from Neutral to Buy and maintained the price target of $42. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $37.81 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) from Hold to Buy and announced a $1.5 price target. Adial Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.3324 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Eric Serotta upgraded the rating for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $61 to $70. Celsius Holdings shares closed at $56.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying SMTC stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.